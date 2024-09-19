IDF announces fallen soldiers Nael Fwarsy, and Tomer Keren killed in Israel's North

Major (res) Nael Fwarsy and Sergeant Tomer Keren were killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Major (res) Nael Fwarsy, 43, from Maghar in northern Israel, served as a Company Commander in the 299th Battalion, 300th Brigade, Logistics Corp.

Sergeant Tomer Keren, 20, from Haifa, served in the 51st Battalion, Golani Brigade.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 6, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Soldier wounded in Gaza

According to the IDF, during the same incident in which Sergeant Tomer Keren fell, a soldier from the 51st Battalion, Golani Brigade, was severely injured and has since been evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment.

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Fwarsy and Keren raised the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 715 soldiers, including 346 since the start of military ground operations on October 27.