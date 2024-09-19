Jerusalem Post
Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack

By REUTERS

 Israel will face "a crushing response from the axis of resistance," Iran's Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami told Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday, according to state media, after attacks on Hezbollah's communication devices.

The axis of resistance refers to Iran-aligned armed groups in the Middle East, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis, and Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces.

"Such terrorist acts are undoubtedly the result of the Zionist regime's (Israel) despair and successive failures. This will soon be met with a crushing response from the axis of resistance, and we will witness the destruction of this bloodthirsty and criminal regime," Salami said in his message to Nasrallah.

