Hezbollah will pay a higher price: Gallant responds to Nasrallah's speech

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant gave a statement following Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's speech on Thursday. 

Gallant stated, "In recent days, we have held a series of critical discussions. We are entering a new phase of the war, one that presents both opportunities and risks. Hezbollah is feeling persecuted, and the sequence of our military and security operations will continue."

"Our aim is to ensure the safe return of northern residents to their homes. As time passes, Hezbollah will pay a higher price. Simultaneously, we remain committed to the effort to bring the hostages home and dismantle Hamas," he added. 

