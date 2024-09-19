US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has postponed his planned trip next week to Israel amid the escalation on the Israeli-Lebanese border, Axios reported on Thursday, citing two unnamed Israeli officials briefed on the matter.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin postpones Israel trip – report
By REUTERS09/19/2024 08:11 PM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 07:18 PM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 06:49 PM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 06:43 PM
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF09/19/2024 06:32 PM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 05:36 PM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 05:14 PM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 05:11 PM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 04:30 PM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 04:29 PM