Qatar Airways bans passengers from bringing pagers, walkie-talkies onto plane

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
SEPTEMBER 19, 2024 21:20

Qatar Airways has announced a ban on passengers flying from Beirut from bringing pagers or walkie-talkies onto the flight, according to a post on X/Twitter on Thursday.

This comes after an attack on Hezbollah communications devices, which led to thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies exploding.

The prohibition is effective immediately, and follows the directive of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Lebanon, the tweet continued.

It apples to passengers flying from Beirut Rafic Harirl International Airport (BEY), and includes both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo.

 Several users commented on the post. One asked, "So all the Hezbollah fighters who usually use your services had previously brought their walkie talkies and pagers?"

