Delta to pause flights between New York and Tel Aviv

By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 19, 2024 22:45

Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it will pause its flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv through December 31, due to escalating security concerns in the Middle East.

The airline said a travel waiver has been issued and urged customers to be prepared for possible adjustments to its Tel Aviv flight schedule, including additional cancellations on a rolling basis.

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region and avoid affected air spaces.

