Britain calls for immediate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah after a week of escalation that has brought both sides to the brink of war.

"Tonight I'm calling for an immediate ceasefire from both sides," Lammy told Reuters after meeting his French, American and Italian counterparts for talks in Paris.

"We are all very, very clear that we want to see a negotiated political settlement so that Israelis can return to their homes in northern Israel and indeed Lebanese to return to their homes."