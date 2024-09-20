Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Nearly 70 killed in Mali attack by Al Qaeda affiliate

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 20, 2024 02:25

An elaborate attack by an Al Qaeda affiliate in Mali's capital this week killed some 70 people, diplomatic and security sources said on Thursday, while the government offered no figures on casualties.

No class tomorrow: Northern Galilee municipality cancels school
By SHAKED SADEH
09/20/2024 01:05 AM
100 ready-to-launch rockets in South Lebanon destroyed in IDF strike
By AVI ASHKENAZI
09/19/2024 11:56 PM
Britain calls for immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 11:20 PM
White House: Diplomatic solution in Middle East 'urgent"
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 10:42 PM
Explosives implanted in devices before they arrived in Lebanon – report
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 10:36 PM
Delta to pause flights between New York and Tel Aviv
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 10:23 PM
IDF to conduct large-scale training in northern Israel over weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 09:40 PM
Metulla faces direct hit after rocket barrage, woman wounded from fires
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 09:21 PM
Qatar Airways bans pagers, walkie-talkies from carry on and check in
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 09:19 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah rocket launchers poised to fire into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 08:53 PM
Netanyahu holds special discussion about action against Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 08:13 PM
Biden, Harris to meet Zelensky on Sept. 26
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 08:11 PM
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin postpones Israel trip – report
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 07:51 PM
Hezbollah will pay a high price: Gallant responds to Nasrallah's speech
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 07:39 PM
Hunter Biden to be sentenced on Dec. 4
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 07:18 PM