An elaborate attack by an Al Qaeda affiliate in Mali's capital this week killed some 70 people, diplomatic and security sources said on Thursday, while the government offered no figures on casualties.
Nearly 70 killed in Mali attack by Al Qaeda affiliate
By SHAKED SADEH09/20/2024 01:05 AM
By AVI ASHKENAZI09/19/2024 11:56 PM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 11:20 PM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 10:42 PM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 10:36 PM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 10:23 PM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 08:11 PM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 07:51 PM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 07:18 PM