Israel's UN envoy: 'Hezbollah violating international law, won't allow their attacks to continue'

By REUTERS

Israel's representative to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said on Friday that if Hezbollah doesn't retreat from the Israel-Lebanon border back toward the north of the Litani river through diplomatic efforts, "Israel will use any means to defend their citizens."

Danon said that Israel does not seek a wider conflict but that Hezbollah is violating international law and will not allow the Lebanon-based terror organization's attacks to continue.

Danon also added that Israel "will do whatever it takes to return Israelis to their homes in the north."

