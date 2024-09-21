Israel's UN envoy: 'Hezbollah violating international law, won't allow their attacks to continue'

Israel's representative to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said on Friday that if Hezbollah doesn't retreat from the Israel-Lebanon border back toward the north of the Litani river through diplomatic efforts, "Israel will use any means to defend their citizens."

Danon said that Israel does not seek a wider conflict but that Hezbollah is violating international law and will not allow the Lebanon-based terror organization's attacks to continue.

Danon also added that Israel "will do whatever it takes to return Israelis to their homes in the north."