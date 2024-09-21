US soldier who fled to North Korea is free after sentencing

US Army Private Travis King, who last year ran into North Korea and was taken into custody there, was sentenced on Friday to one year of confinement then freed based on time already served, his lawyer said in a statement.

He pleaded guilty to five charges, and the sentencing was held at Fort Bliss in Texas.

The US Army charged King with crimes including desertion for running into North Korea in July 2023, assault against fellow soldiers and solicitation of child pornography, Reuters reported late last year.

He was charged by the Army with 14 offenses under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, after his release from North Korean custody in September 2023 following behind-the-scenes negotiations. The government moved to dismiss nine offenses after he pleaded guilty to five charges.

"With time already served and credit for good behavior, Travis is now free and will return home," his lawyer said.