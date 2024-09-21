'We remain at the highest state of alert,' IAF commander says in a briefing

An Israel Air Force (IAF) Commander, Major General Tomer Bar, held a briefing for the IAF’s commanders, including squadron, base, and defense battalion commanders, the IDF reported Saturday afternoon.

Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Major General Tomer Bar, holds a briefing for commanders of the IAF, September 21, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

"We remain at the highest state of alert for the Air Force, especially in defense, and this has been going on for a while," he said regarding the operational readiness of the force.

He continued, "On the offensive side, we've placed all the Air Force's capabilities on standby," and "we continue to adjust our plans accordingly based on developments and context."