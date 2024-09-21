Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'We remain at the highest state of alert,' IAF commander says in a briefing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 21, 2024 18:21

An Israel Air Force (IAF) Commander, Major General Tomer Bar, held a briefing for the IAF’s commanders, including squadron, base, and defense battalion commanders, the IDF reported Saturday afternoon.

Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Major General Tomer Bar, holds a briefing for commanders of the IAF, September 21, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

"We remain at the highest state of alert for the Air Force, especially in defense, and this has been going on for a while," he said regarding the operational readiness of the force.

He continued, "On the offensive side, we've placed all the Air Force's capabilities on standby," and "we continue to adjust our plans accordingly based on developments and context."



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Jake Sullivan says Israel-Lebanon escalation worrying
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 04:57 PM
Taiwan rattled by 5.3 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 02:16 PM
Iran's Supreme Leader: Israel committing 'shameless crimes' on children
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 12:09 PM
At least 31 were killed in strike on Beirut- Lebanese health minister
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 11:46 AM
IDF strikes terrorist infrastructure in Nuseirat refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 09:16 AM
Japan's Icom: Unlikely wireless devices exploded in Lebanon are ours
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 05:10 AM
White House was not informed before Beirut strike on Ibrahim Akil
By WALLA!
09/21/2024 04:40 AM
US soldier who fled to North Korea is free after sentencing
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 04:05 AM
Ukraine bans official use of Telegram app over fears of Russian spying
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 02:45 AM
Neuberger Berman executive on leave for post celebrating Gaza crisis
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 02:43 AM
Hamas mourns killing of top Hezbollah commander
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 01:49 AM
Israel's UN envoy: 'Hezbollah violating international law'
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 12:51 AM
Six weeks from Election Day, in-person US voting begins in some states
By REUTERS
09/20/2024 11:27 PM
US SEC intends to seek sanctions against Elon Musk in Twitter probe
By REUTERS
09/20/2024 11:24 PM
Harris says she is trying to get a second debate with Trump
By REUTERS
09/20/2024 11:22 PM