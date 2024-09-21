IDF struck over 400 Hezbollah targets on Saturday

The IDF has been striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon extensively on Saturday night, with the military saying that around 400 targets have been struck throughout the day overall, which also included thousands of rocket launcher barrels.

Dozens of IAF aircraft struck targets following their detection of the Lebanese terrorist group preparing to fire toward Israeli territory.

The IDF has said they are "methodically targeting and degrading Hezbollah’s launching capabilities, eliminating commanders and terrorists, as we did throughout the day."

This is a developing story.