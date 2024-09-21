Tikva Forum demonstrates in Jerusalem urging gov't to increase pressure on Hamas to return hostages

Approximately 2,500 people joined a demonstration Thursday evening in Jerusalem urging that the Israeli government 'to take decisive steps to break the stalemate until all the hostages are freed'—and not in stages.

"Only pressure will return the hostages," read the signs demonstrators carried.

The Tikva Forum organized the protest and included many hostage families.

The organization demands increased military pressure; a halt to humanitarian aid to Gaza, including the supply of water and electricity; a stop to improving the prison conditions of Nukhba terrorists; and the implementation of Maj.-Gen. Giora Eiland's 'General's Plan' that calls for the northern Gaza Strip, including the city of Gaza and its surrounding neighborhoods, to be declared a closed military zone — until all the hostages are home.