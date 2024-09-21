Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Tikva Forum demonstrates in Jerusalem urging gov't to increase pressure on Hamas to return hostages

By ATARA BECK, JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Approximately 2,500 people joined a demonstration Thursday evening in Jerusalem urging that the Israeli government 'to take decisive steps to break the stalemate until all the hostages are freed'—and not in stages.

"Only pressure will return the hostages," read the signs demonstrators carried.

The Tikva Forum organized the protest and included many hostage families.

The organization demands increased military pressure; a halt to humanitarian aid to Gaza, including the supply of water and electricity; a stop to improving the prison conditions of Nukhba terrorists; and the implementation of Maj.-Gen. Giora Eiland's 'General's Plan' that calls for the northern Gaza Strip, including the city of Gaza and its surrounding neighborhoods, to be declared a closed military zone — until all the hostages are home.



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Kinneret closes its beaches following Home Front Command Guidelines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 09:23 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 07:44 PM
IDF Northern Command holds situation assessment at Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 07:24 PM
IDF soldier seriously wounded in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 07:24 PM
'We remain at the highest state of alert,' IAF commander says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 05:54 PM
Taiwan rattled by 5.3 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 02:16 PM
Iran's Supreme Leader: Israel committing 'shameless crimes' on children
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 12:09 PM
At least 31 were killed in strike on Beirut- Lebanese health minister
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 11:46 AM
IDF strikes terrorist infrastructure in Nuseirat refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 09:16 AM
Japan's Icom: Unlikely wireless devices exploded in Lebanon are ours
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 05:10 AM
White House was not informed before Beirut strike on Ibrahim Akil
By WALLA!
09/21/2024 04:40 AM
US soldier who fled to North Korea is free after sentencing
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 04:05 AM
Ukraine bans official use of Telegram app over fears of Russian spying
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 02:45 AM
Neuberger Berman executive on leave for post celebrating Gaza crisis
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 02:43 AM
Hamas mourns killing of top Hezbollah commander
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 01:49 AM