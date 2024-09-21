Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump rejects Harris' challenge to debate again on CNN

By REUTERS

Donald Trump on Saturday rejected another debate with Vice President Kamala Harris before the U.S. presidential election, hours after the Democratic candidate's campaign said she had agreed to an Oct. 23 matchup with her Republican rival on CNN.

"Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump, and she has accepted CNN's invitation to a debate on October 23. Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate," Jen O'Malley Dillon, the chair of the Harris campaign, said in a statement.

Trump stuck to his previous position that there would not be another debate before voters go to the polls in the Nov. 5 election.

"The problem with another debate is that it's just too late. Voting has already started," the former U.S. president told supporters at a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Former chief of staff forcibly removed from Caesarea protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 11:32 PM
Tikva Forum demonstrates urging gov't to increase pressure on Hamas
By ATARA BECK , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 10:37 PM
Kinneret closes its beaches following Home Front Command Guidelines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 09:23 PM
IDF struck over 400 Hezbollah targets on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 07:44 PM
IDF Northern Command holds situation assessment at Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 07:24 PM
IDF soldier seriously wounded in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 07:24 PM
'We remain at the highest state of alert,' IAF commander says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 05:54 PM
Taiwan rattled by 5.3 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 02:16 PM
Iran's Supreme Leader: Israel committing 'shameless crimes' on children
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 12:09 PM
At least 31 were killed in strike on Beirut- Lebanese health minister
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 11:46 AM
IDF strikes terrorist infrastructure in Nuseirat refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 09:16 AM
Japan's Icom: Unlikely wireless devices exploded in Lebanon are ours
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 05:10 AM
White House was not informed before Beirut strike on Ibrahim Akil
By WALLA!
09/21/2024 04:40 AM
US soldier who fled to North Korea is free after sentencing
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 04:05 AM
Ukraine bans official use of Telegram app over fears of Russian spying
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 02:45 AM