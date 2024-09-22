Classes cancelled in most schools in Golan, Galilee

Regional councils in multiple areas of Northern Israel decided to cancel school classes on Sunday following multiple rocket barrages from Lebanon on Sunday night, KAN reported.

These include Migdal Ha'Emek, Acre, Julis, Safed, Ma'alot Tarshikha, Nahariya, Meta Asher, Marom Golan, Jordan Valley, Tiberias, and Kiryat Bialik.

The municipality of Haifa announced that all classes, including special education, will be held remotely.

Some classes will take place in Kiryat Ata, Hatzor Haglilit, and Emek Jezreel; the rest will be via Zoom.