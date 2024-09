The Home Front Command has updated its guidelines regarding educational activities, gatherings, services, and workplace operations in northern Israel from Sunday at 6 AM to Monday at 6 PM.

Following a situational assessment, the changes were applied to northern Golan Heights, Confrontation Line, southern Golan Heights, Upper Galilee, Central Galilee, Lower Galilee, Haifa Bay (HaMifratz), and the Valleys (HaAmakim).