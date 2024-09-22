Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Secretary of Defense Austin, Gallant discuss situation in North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed Israel's conflict with Lebanon's Hezbollah in multiple phone calls on Saturday and Sunday, Israel's Government Press Office said on Sunday morning.

During their phone calls, Austin was briefed on the operation conducted by the IDF that eliminated Hezbollah’s commander, Ibrahim Aqil, the GPA noted. Additionally, the two discussed Israel's defensive position and operations against Hezbollah's multiple rocket attacks.

Gallant reportedly emphasized in the call that Israel's goal was to ensure that the country's northern communities would be able to return to their homes.

Israel Air Force strikes southern Lebanon, attacks over 60 targets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 11:24 AM
Hospitals in northern Israel to operate in sheltered areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 10:08 AM
Death toll from Israeli strike in Beirut rises to 45
By REUTERS
09/22/2024 09:39 AM
Political-security cabinet meeting set for Sunday evening cancelled
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 09:03 AM
At least 51 dead in Iran coal mine blast
By REUTERS
09/22/2024 07:31 AM
Alerts sounded throughout northern Israel, red alert in Be'er Ora
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 06:40 AM
Home Front Command makes changes to guidelines for northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 06:07 AM
Classes cancelled in most schools in Golan, Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 05:52 AM
Beit She’arim faces direct hit in third round of attacks from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 05:42 AM
IDF intercepts aerial targets coming towards Israel from Iraq
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 04:57 AM
IDF postpones enlistment day and first call-ups in Haifa and Tiberias
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 01:01 AM
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes San Luis, Argentina region - EMSC
By REUTERS
09/22/2024 12:37 AM
US asks all citizens to depart Lebanon while flights still available
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 12:20 AM
Trump rejects Harris' challenge to debate again on CNN
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 11:19 PM
Tikva Forum demonstrates urging gov't to increase pressure on Hamas
By ATARA BECK , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2024 10:37 PM