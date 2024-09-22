US Secretary of Defense Austin, Gallant discuss situation in North

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed Israel's conflict with Lebanon's Hezbollah in multiple phone calls on Saturday and Sunday, Israel's Government Press Office said on Sunday morning.

During their phone calls, Austin was briefed on the operation conducted by the IDF that eliminated Hezbollah’s commander, Ibrahim Aqil, the GPA noted. Additionally, the two discussed Israel's defensive position and operations against Hezbollah's multiple rocket attacks.

Gallant reportedly emphasized in the call that Israel's goal was to ensure that the country's northern communities would be able to return to their homes.