IAF strikes Hamas terrorists operating in Kafr Qasem School in northern Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Air Force conducted a targeted strike on Hamas terrorists operating within the Kafr Qasem School compound in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF said on Sunday morning. 

The IAF conducted the strike under the direction of the IDF, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Southern Command intelligence, the IDF noted, adding, "Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to uninvolved civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information."

The military labeled Hamas's use of the Kafr Qasem School as another example of the terror organization exploiting civilian structures to shield its activities.



