Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the Israel Air Force's control and attack centers on Sunday and emphasized his confidence in Israel's ability to defend against the Hezbollah terror group, Israeli media reported.

According to reports, Gallant said he feels as though "Hezbollah began to sense some of our [Israel's] capabilities."

"Our moves will continue until the goal is achieved. We will use everything necessary to fulfill the mission," he reportedly added.