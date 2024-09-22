Defense establishment in disagreement on Sinwars possible death

No source has presented definitive evidence about whether Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar has died.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Updated: SEPTEMBER 22, 2024 22:29
Hamas leader Yehya Al-Sinwar speaks to the media following a meeting with U.N. mediators, in Gaza City June 21, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
The defense establishment was in disagreement Sunday night about whether Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar had died.

Among sources consulted by The Jerusalem Post, a top source poured cold water on the notion, another source – who would be expected to have information – said they had no real information on it, while others noted disagreements within the defense establishment.

No sources referred to any kind of specific assassination operation that the IDF had carried out to kill him.

Rather, part of the debate may surround the idea that he has been out of touch with his middlemen who handled hostage negotiations and messaging – who have been out of touch for a longer period than usual.

It is also possible that some Israeli officials are trying to use psychological warfare against mid-level Hamas commanders to get them to cut some of their own deals for immunity if they return Israeli hostages in their custody.

The reports circulated late Sunday night.

In December, numerous reports leaked that Sinwar was dead or wounded, had fled to Sinai, or was otherwise cut off from his network and no longer in command.

It later turned out that he simply had been out of touch as part of his hiding tactics, or that all of the rumors were psychological warfare trying to get Hamas to crack after Khan Yunis started to fall to the IDF.



