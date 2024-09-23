Jerusalem Post
IDF: 'We can neither confirm nor deny if Sinwar is alive'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In response to questions about the last time the IDF received a sign of life from Hamas head Yahya Sinwar, IDF Spokesperson R. Admiral Hagari said he could neither confirm nor deny if Sinwar was alive.

In a televised statement on Monday morning, Hagari said, "Regarding what has come up in the past days about Sinwar's situation, I can neither confirm nor deny it. "

This question came after circulating speculations and reports on Sunday that Sinwar had been killed.

"We have one mission—to reach Sinwar, and we will," Hagari added.

