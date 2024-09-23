Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UNIFIL command asks employees to move north of Litani River - report

By MAARIV
Updated: SEPTEMBER 23, 2024 12:39

The command of UNIFIL, the UN force in Lebanon, ordered all of its civilian employees to leave with their families to safe areas north of the Litani River, security sources told the Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al-Akhbar newspaper on Monday. 

Hamas rejects latest hostage-ceasefire deal proposal - N12
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 12:28 PM
Tiberias hospital transfers, moves patients underground
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 10:25 AM
Hebron resident convicted of triple murder and of ISIS membership
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 10:20 AM
Rocket hits east of Lebanon's Byblos in new area - report
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 10:10 AM
IDF thwarts attempted terror attack in Beit Guvrin army base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 10:03 AM
China asks its citizens to leave Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 10:00 AM
IDF: 'We can neither confirm nor deny if Sinwar is alive'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 08:50 AM
Former CIA director: Israel pager attack 'a form of terrorism'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 08:46 AM
Gallant urges calm as conflict in North enters 'new stage'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , BENJI RUBIN
09/23/2024 08:32 AM
IDF conducts extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , AVI ASHKENAZI
09/23/2024 06:46 AM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Coquimbo in Chile, EMSC says
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 05:51 AM
Islamic resistance in Iraq says it targeted Israeli base with drones
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 05:27 AM
Teachers' Union secures salary improvements after successful negotiation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 01:11 AM
IDF officer lightly wounded after Hezbollah attacks Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 12:44 AM
The Security Cabinet will convene on Monday at Kirya military base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 08:55 PM