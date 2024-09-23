The command of UNIFIL, the UN force in Lebanon, ordered all of its civilian employees to leave with their families to safe areas north of the Litani River, security sources told the Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al-Akhbar newspaper on Monday.
UNIFIL command asks employees to move north of Litani River - report
