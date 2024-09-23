Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

India reports first case of mpox from new, fast-spreading clade 1b variety

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 23, 2024 15:33

An mpox case involving a traveler in the southern state of Kerala was from the fast-spreading clade 1b variety, marking the country's first recorded case from the new strain, India said on Monday.

Manisha Verma, a spokesperson for the health ministry, confirmed the strain after news agency ANI cited official sources as saying that the mpox case reported in Kerala's Malappuram district last week belonged to clade 1.

The patient is a 38-year-old man who had travelled from the United Arab Emirates, Kerala authorities had said last week.

IDF brings bodies back from Gaza to check if Sinwar is dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 03:54 PM
At least 30 decomposing bodies found in boat offshore Senegal
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 03:38 PM
IDF Spokesman Hagari speaks after Israeli strikes on Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 03:00 PM
IAF strikes kill senior Hezbollah commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 02:00 PM
Foreign minister: 'Iran is ready to start nuclear talks in New York'
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 01:46 PM
Lebanese PM calls Israeli strikes 'war of extermination'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 12:53 PM
UNIFIL command asks employees to move north of Litani River - report
By MAARIV
09/23/2024 12:30 PM
Hamas rejects latest hostage-ceasefire deal proposal - N12
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 12:28 PM
Tiberias hospital transfers, moves patients underground
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 10:25 AM
Hebron resident convicted of triple murder and of ISIS membership
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 10:20 AM
Rocket hits east of Lebanon's Byblos in new area - report
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 10:10 AM
IDF thwarts attempted terror attack in Beit Guvrin army base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 10:03 AM
China asks its citizens to leave Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 10:00 AM
IDF: 'We can neither confirm nor deny if Sinwar is alive'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 08:50 AM
Former CIA director: Israel pager attack 'a form of terrorism'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 08:46 AM