IDF brings bodies back from Gaza to check if Sinwar is dead, no positive result so far - report

Following reports of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's death on Sunday, the IDF brought back multiple bodies from Gaza for genetic testing to confirm his death, according to N12 on Monday.

The bodies were taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kabir to check their DNA against Sinwar's; results so far have been negative.

Internally, there is disagreement over Siwnar's death, with several officers in the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate asserting his death, although admittedly without evidence, while the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) disputes this.