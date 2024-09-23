Jerusalem Post
Gantz backs Israeli government on Lebanon, including land invasion

By MAARIV
Updated: SEPTEMBER 23, 2024 18:06

National Unity party Chairman MK Benny Gantz has said he's supporting the government against the background of possible invasion in Lebanon, according to statements on Monday.

"The Israeli government and the security establishment have full backing in their mission to return the residents of the North safely to their homes. For this to happen, the threat of infiltration must be negated, and the shooting must be stopped. We must act not only against Hezbollah but also against the sovereign state of Lebanon, which bears responsibility for terrorism emanating from its territory." 

Gantz also added: "At the crossroads where we are, there are two ways to move forward: the series that will contain the fire and keep Hezbollah away, or continue the offensive, including a ground entry if that is what is needed."



