Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Noa Kirel on concert in Yarkon Park: Preparations for the concert are continuing as usual

By WALLA!

Despite the announcement of an emergency situation all over the country due to the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, many Noa Kirel fans are wondering if the singer's planned performance on Thursday in Yarkon Park will take place as planned.

Walla questioned the show's production team, which clarified that, as of this time, the show is taking place as usual.

"There is no change, we continue as usual. There is also no change in the police instructions. The regulations that came out are technical and do not affect our plans," the team told Walla.

IDF preparing for next phases of Lebanon operation, army chief says
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 08:09 PM
UN chief Guterres alarmed by escalating situation in Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 07:59 PM
Hezbollah fires rockets toward Haifa and surrounding communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 07:49 PM
IDF sets out on targeting Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 07:44 PM
Jordan suspends flights to Beirut until further notice
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 07:27 PM
Monday is Lebanon's deadliest day since end of civil war
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 06:27 PM
Lufthansa Group cancels flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 06:16 PM
Gantz backs Israeli government on Lebanon, including land invasion
By MAARIV
09/23/2024 05:59 PM
US concerned by Israel shuttering Al Jazeera office in Ramallah
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 05:46 PM
Netanyahu addresses after situational assessment on North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 04:42 PM
IDF brings bodies back from Gaza to check if Sinwar is dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 03:54 PM
At least 30 decomposing bodies found in boat offshore Senegal
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 03:38 PM
India reports first case of mpox from new variety
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 03:31 PM
IDF Spokesman Hagari speaks after Israeli strikes on Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 03:00 PM
IAF strikes kill senior Hezbollah commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 02:00 PM