Noa Kirel on concert in Yarkon Park: Preparations for the concert are continuing as usual

Despite the announcement of an emergency situation all over the country due to the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, many Noa Kirel fans are wondering if the singer's planned performance on Thursday in Yarkon Park will take place as planned.

Walla questioned the show's production team, which clarified that, as of this time, the show is taking place as usual.

"There is no change, we continue as usual. There is also no change in the police instructions. The regulations that came out are technical and do not affect our plans," the team told Walla.