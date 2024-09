Hezbollah's rocket supplies have been significantly depleted by IAF strikes over the last few days, an Israeli official told N12.

The terror organization only has half the amount of precision missiles they had before the war, and only a quarter of rockets with a range of up to 40 kilometers, the source added.

"Their ability to launch a coordinated barrage of hundreds of rockets and missiles simultaneously, which could defeat the air defense systems, has been severely impacted."