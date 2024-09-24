At least 569 people were killed, including 50 children and 94 women, in Israeli strikes on Lebanon on Monday, Lebanon's Health Minister Firass Abiad told Al Jazeera Mubasher TV on Tuesday.
Death toll for Lebanon reaches at least 569, Lebanese Health Ministry reports
