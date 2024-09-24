Prosecutors charge several public officials over Istanbul nightclub fire that killed 29

Turkish prosecutors have charged 13 public officials over a fire at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 29 people, The Washington Times reported on Tuesday.

These officials, which include current and former members of the Besiktas municipality and fire service, could face up to 17 years in prison for exploiting their positions and being negligent, the report noted.

The fire happened at the Masquerade nightclub while it was closed for renovations, trapping workers inside, according to the report. The indictment pointed out issues with safety checks and licenses given to the nightclub's management since 2006.