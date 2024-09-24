Jerusalem Post
Israel defense minister says UN not fulfilling obligations in preventing Hezbollah attacks

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 24, 2024 22:08

The United Nations is shirking its responsibility in preventing rocket attacks into Israel by Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday.

Gallant said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, in a response to comments from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Hezbollah has taken "Lebanon hostage."

"The UN is neither acknowledging their actions, nor fulfilling its fundamental obligation - preventing Hezbollah attacks and demanding the implementation of resolution 1701,” he said of the resolution that requires Hezbollah to disarm.

Guterres earlier said, "Lebanon is at the brink. The people of Lebanon – the people of Israel – and the people of the world - cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza."



