Jerusalem Post
IDF Arabic spox to Lebanese evacuees: Do not return home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF's spokesperson in Arabic warned all Lebanese residents who evacuated over the last few days against returning home on Wednesday morning.

This came shortly after Hezbollah launched a missile at Tel Aviv.

"To all residents of Lebanese villages who evacuated their homes for their own safety due to the presence of Hezbollah weapons or infrastructure, IDF raids are continuing."

"For your safety, do not return to your homes until further notice."

The spokesperson, Avichai Adraee, did not add any information about when the evacuated Lebanese citizens can expect to return.

