Israel dragging region into war, say foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt and Iraq

The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt and Iraq condemned Israel's aggression in Lebanon, saying Israel was "pushing the region towards a comprehensive war," in a joint statement on Wednesday.
The three ministers met in New York on Tuesday, where they were attending the United Nations General Assembly.
The statement says that the regional escalation can be stopped by "halting the Israeli aggression in Gaza."
"Israel bears full responsibility for this deterioration," they stated, adding that it would "have serious repercussions for the entire region.
اجتمع وزراء خارجية كل من المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية وجمهورية مصر العربية وجمهورية العراق بتاريخ ٢٤ أيلول ٢٠٢٤ على هامش أعمال الدورة ٧٩ للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في نيويورك.وبحث الوزراء مسار العمل في إطار آلية التعاون الثلاثي، وذلك تحضيراً للقمة الثلاثية المرتقبة على مستوى… pic.twitter.com/X1KgGPzdlk— وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) September 25, 2024