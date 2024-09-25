Israel dragging region into war, say foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt and Iraq

The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt and Iraq condemned Israel's aggression in Lebanon, saying Israel was "pushing the region towards a comprehensive war," in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The three ministers met in New York on Tuesday, where they were attending the United Nations General Assembly.

The statement says that the regional escalation can be stopped by "halting the Israeli aggression in Gaza."

"Israel bears full responsibility for this deterioration," they stated, adding that it would "have serious repercussions for the entire region.