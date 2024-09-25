Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel dragging region into war, say foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt and Iraq

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt and Iraq condemned Israel's aggression in Lebanon, saying Israel was "pushing the region towards a comprehensive war," in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The three ministers met in New York on Tuesday, where they were attending the United Nations General Assembly.

The statement says that the regional escalation can be stopped by "halting the Israeli aggression in Gaza."

"Israel bears full responsibility for this deterioration," they stated, adding that it would "have serious repercussions for the entire region.

IAF intercepts UAV approaching Israel from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 09:34 AM
Sirens sound in Zichron Ya’acov for first time in war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 09:26 AM
IAF begins another wave of strikes on Lebanon - report
By MAARIV
09/25/2024 09:12 AM
Lahav 433 to investigate advertisement on suspicion of incitement
By WALLA!
09/25/2024 09:00 AM
Netanyahu to fly tomorrow to UNGA Thursday, returning Saturday
By TAL SHALEV
09/25/2024 08:07 AM
IDF Arabic spox to Lebanese evacuees: Do not return home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 07:54 AM
Extensive airstrikes target Beqaa Valley area of Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 04:01 AM
France's Emmanuel Macron sets terms for Iran
By REUTERS
09/25/2024 03:51 AM
IAEA chief sees willingness from Iran to re-engage on nuclear file
By REUTERS
09/25/2024 01:36 AM
Drone lands in open area near Arava region, IDF says no one wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 01:27 AM
Ryan Routh charged with attempted assassination of Trump, CNN reports
By REUTERS
09/25/2024 01:06 AM
Explosions heard in Lebanon's Jiyeh, south of Beirut - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 01:00 AM
UN Security Council to meet on Lebanon on Wednesday
By REUTERS
09/24/2024 11:25 PM
Explosions heard in Syrian port city of Tartous - report ‎
By REUTERS
09/24/2024 10:10 PM
Israel defense minister says UN not fulfilling obligations
By REUTERS
09/24/2024 10:07 PM