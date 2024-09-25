Hezbollah rocket hits Assisted living building in the Safed area, no dead reported

A rocket hit an assisted living facility in the Safed area, the IDF announced on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

Following the rocket barrage, in which approximately 40 rockets were detected crossing from Lebanese territory towards the Upper Galilee area, some of which were intercepted, the IDF reported that one hit was reported in the Safed area.

