Hezbollah rocket hits Assisted living building in the Safed area, no dead reported

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A rocket hit an assisted living facility in the Safed area, the IDF announced on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

Following the rocket barrage, in which approximately 40 rockets were detected crossing from Lebanese territory towards the Upper Galilee area, some of which were intercepted, the IDF reported that one hit was reported in the Safed area.

Assisted living buildings are residential facilities that provide support for seniors or individuals with disabilities. They offer assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, and medication management. These communities promote independence while ensuring access to care and social activities.



