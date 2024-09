The Commander of the Northern Command, Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin, during a visit to the commanders and soldiers performing brigade exercises on the northern border, said on Tuesday, "We have entered a new phase of the campaign, and we must be fully prepared for maneuvering and action." Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin emphasizing to soldiers on the northern border to maintain their preparedness for changes in the security situation. September 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

During the visit, Gordin emphasized the importance of the soldiers' preparedness for changes in the security situation.