Biden: All-out war is possible but not inevitable in Middle East

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday an all-out war was possible in the Middle East, but there was also the possibility of a settlement in Israel's conflicts in Gaza and with Hezbollah, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
"An all-out war is possible, but I think there's also the opportunity - we're still in play to have a settlement that can fundamentally change the whole region," Biden said in an appearance on ABC's "The View."
Biden acknowledged his long-time divisions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, recounting a story from when the prime minister worked at the Israeli embassy in the US.
"He has an 8x10 picture he asked me to sign. I said, 'Bibi, I love you, but don't agree with the damn thing you say or do," Biden said. "I don't agree with his position. There needs to be a two-state solution."
"Ultimately, it needs to happen, and there's a way to do it," Biden said.
There's a possibility of dealing with the West Bank if Israel can come to a ceasefire in Lebanon, he said.
'Desire for a change in the region'
"We also have Gaza to deal with, but it's possible," he added.
Biden said he's using every bit of energy to "get this done."
"There's a desire to see change in the region," he said.