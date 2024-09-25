Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Key Muslim group endorses Harris, labels Trump the bigger danger

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 25, 2024 19:58

US Muslim advocacy group 'Emgage Action' has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, saying former President Donald Trump posed a greater danger to the community with his promise to reinstate a travel ban affecting majority-Muslim countries, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The group, which endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020 after first backing Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, says it mobilized 1 million Muslim voters in that election.

Harris already won the endorsement of smaller Muslim groups, including the Black Muslim Leadership Council Fund and the American Muslim Democratic Caucus, ahead of the November 5 election.

Trump's campaign had no immediate comment.

Israel Katz will replace Netanyahu and speak at UN instead
By ANNA BARSKY
09/25/2024 07:32 PM
Biden: All-out war is possible but not inevitable in Middle East
By REUTERS
09/25/2024 07:06 PM
Air Haifa to begin flying from Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 07:02 PM
Turkey sees 7.1% Growth in foreign tourists in first 8 months of 2024
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 06:37 PM
US, France working on Lebanon ceasefire proposals
By REUTERS
09/25/2024 06:21 PM
US leads new effort to end wars in Lebanon and Gaza
By REUTERS
09/25/2024 06:00 PM
Police arrest two more suspects for Ramla car-bombing which killed four
By URI SELA
09/25/2024 05:57 PM
IDF Northern Command chief: Israel entering new phase
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 03:37 PM
Hezbollah rocket hits assisted living building in the Safed area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 11:58 AM
Tunisia coast guard recovers bodies of 13 African migrants
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 11:25 AM
Killing valuable Hezbollah members will not beat it, Iran says
By REUTERS
09/25/2024 11:21 AM
Palestinian arrested on Highway 55, weapon and drugs found in vehicle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 10:59 AM
WikiLeaks' Assange to make first public appearance since release
By REUTERS
09/25/2024 10:51 AM
Hezbollah attempts to hit Israel Electric facility, no damage reported
By YOAV ITIEL
09/25/2024 10:21 AM
Israel dragging region into war, say Jordan, Egypt and Iraq
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 10:01 AM