Key Muslim group endorses Harris, labels Trump the bigger danger

US Muslim advocacy group 'Emgage Action' has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, saying former President Donald Trump posed a greater danger to the community with his promise to reinstate a travel ban affecting majority-Muslim countries, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The group, which endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020 after first backing Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, says it mobilized 1 million Muslim voters in that election.

Harris already won the endorsement of smaller Muslim groups, including the Black Muslim Leadership Council Fund and the American Muslim Democratic Caucus, ahead of the November 5 election.

Trump's campaign had no immediate comment.