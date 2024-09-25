US sanctions four individuals, entities, blocks nine ships for operating for Iran, Hezbollah

The United States is imposing sanctions on four individuals and four entities, as well as identifying nine vessels as blocked property for facilitating illegal trade to Syria and the Middle East in support of Hezbollah and Iran's IRGC, the US State Department announced Wednesday.

The blocked vessels include four ships affiliated with the fleet of US-designated Syrian national Abdul Jalil al-Mallah and his brother Luay al-Mallah, who is among those sanctioned.

The brothers have been using these vessels in support of Iran and Hezbollah.