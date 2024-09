A missile hit a cable car at the Hermon site Hezbollah's rocket strikes in the area on Wednesday.

"The damage will require us to carry out a massive and rapid restoration in order to be able to meet the security needs of the mountain and the success of the campaign in the north," noted Raphael Neve, the CEO of the site.

"Symbolically, the cable replacement work was completed precisely on the evening of October 7," he said.