UNSC must call for Israel, Hezbollah to step back from all-out war — Guterres says

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

The United Nations Security Council must demand that Israel and Hezbollah step back from an all-out war, UN Secretary-General Antonino Guterres told the 15-member body, which held an emergency meeting on the situation on Wednesday night.

“Let us say in one clear voice, stop the killing and destruction,” Guterres said.

“Turn down the rhetoric and threats. Step back from the brink. An all-out war must be avoided at all costs. It would surely be an all-out catastrophe. The people of Lebanon, as well as the people of Israel and the people of the world, cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza,” he said.

