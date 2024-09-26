Jerusalem Post
US-French ceasefire proposal pausing Northern Arrows op. for 21 days to begin on Thursday - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

American officials estimate that the joint US-French proposal of a 21-day ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel will begin in a few hours, Israeli media reported on Thursday morning, citing Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya.

The proposal, which was a joint effort by the United States and France and supported by several nations, including the EU and Saudi Arabia, was announced during an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the need for Hezbollah and Israel to accept the ceasefire to protect civilians and encourage peace talks. Additionally, President Joe Biden met with President Emmanuel Macron at the UN General Assembly to discuss securing the ceasefire and preventing further escalation of the conflict.



