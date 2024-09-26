Jerusalem Post
Police file indictment against Rishon Lezion resident for murder of sister's partner

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An indictment has been filed against a resident of Rishon Lezion for the murder of his sister's partner, Israeli media reported on Thursday morning.

Officers from the Rishon Lezion police station and investigators from the anti-crime unit launched an expedited investigation in early September after receiving a report of a suspected murder in which a man in his forties was fatally stabbed in his apartment, allegedly by his partner's brother.

The investigators and police conducted the investigation using advanced technology, leading to the arrest of the suspect, a resident in his thirties, within 48 hours after he fled the scene and went into hiding. Following his interrogation, he was imprisoned.



