Police thwart bombing, shooting attack targeting Jews visiting graveyard

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A bombing and shooting attack at a Jewish graveyard was thwarted by the police and Israel Security Agency, the police announced on Thursday.

The attack was planned by Bassel Abahra, a 23-year-old resident of Galilee, and was assisted by illegal residents from the West Bank, the police noted. Approximately a month ago, Abahra was arrested for questioning, during which investigators uncovered the planned attack.

The attack was allegedly supposed to combine explosives with subsequent shooting. According to the police, Abahra planned the attack, targeting Jews visiting the graves of righteous Torah scholars.



