Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Risk of all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel- Pentagon chief

By REUTERS

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that there was a risk of all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel but added that a diplomatic solution was still viable.

"We now face the risk of an all-out war. Another full-scale war (could) be devastating for both Israel and Lebanon," Austin said after a meeting with his British and Australian counterparts in London.

"So let me be clear, Israel and Lebanon can choose a different path, despite the sharp escalation in recent days, a diplomatic solution is still viable," Austin said.

Asked about red lines for US support to Israel, Austin said the United States would not change its commitment to help Israel protect itself and its sovereign territory.

Abbas urges UN to stop Gaza war, halt weapons sent to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 05:53 PM
Israel must continue to strike Hezbollah, Halevi says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 05:48 PM
Gallant approves further IDF operations on northern front
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 04:38 PM
Hezbollah fires 40 rockets in recent barrage, hits reported in Meron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 04:31 PM
Biden announces $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 04:27 PM
World wants ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border, US's Blinken says
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 03:16 PM
Police arrest schoolteacher, imam in Hebron area for inciting terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 02:44 PM
IDF commander talks to northern municipality heads about IDF activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 02:27 PM
IDF targets Hezbollah infrastructure on Syria-Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 01:35 PM
Police thwart bombing, shooting attack targeting Jews visiting graveyard
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 01:22 PM
IDF discovers a dug-out pit in the yard of a house in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 01:20 PM
Israeli strike kills 23 Syrians in Lebanese town Younine
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 11:15 AM
Indictment against Rishon Lezion resident for murder of sister's partne
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 10:22 AM
Due to security concerns, Saturday rally for a hostage deal is cancelled
By MAYA COHEN
09/26/2024 09:22 AM
Ceasefire for 21 days between Israel and Hezbollah to begin Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 08:56 AM