Risk of all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel- Pentagon chief

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that there was a risk of all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel but added that a diplomatic solution was still viable.

"We now face the risk of an all-out war. Another full-scale war (could) be devastating for both Israel and Lebanon," Austin said after a meeting with his British and Australian counterparts in London.

"So let me be clear, Israel and Lebanon can choose a different path, despite the sharp escalation in recent days, a diplomatic solution is still viable," Austin said.

Asked about red lines for US support to Israel, Austin said the United States would not change its commitment to help Israel protect itself and its sovereign territory.