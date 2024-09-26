WH: Lebanon ceasefire statement coordinated with Israel 

The United States and France's call for a 21-day ceasefire for Lebanon was coordinated with Israel, the White House said on Thursday.
“The statement was coordinated with the Israeli side,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in Washington.
She spoke after US Present Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron called on all parties connected to the year-long constrained IDF-Hezbollah war to accept a ceasefire.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office clarified that it has not yet responded to the call, and Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X that Israel would not accept it.
IDF will continue hitting Hezbollah
Netanyahu, upon landing in New York, said the IDF would continue hitting Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy group that has long attacked Israel from southern Lebanon.