The Safed municipality told its residents on Friday to stay near safe rooms and reduce movement and gatherings following the barrages to Haifa and Tiberias areas area earlier in the day, Ynet reported.
Residents of Safed told to stay near safe rooms
By REUTERS09/27/2024 10:25 AM
By REUTERS09/27/2024 10:20 AM
By REUTERS09/27/2024 10:12 AM
By REUTERS09/27/2024 09:28 AM
By REUTERS09/27/2024 12:43 AM
By REUTERS09/27/2024 12:34 AM
By REUTERS09/27/2024 12:08 AM
By REUTERS09/26/2024 11:47 PM
By REUTERS09/26/2024 09:06 PM
By REUTERS09/26/2024 08:17 PM
By REUTERS09/26/2024 07:30 PM