Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Residents of Safed told to stay near safe rooms

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Safed municipality told its residents on Friday to stay near safe rooms and reduce movement and gatherings following the barrages to Haifa and Tiberias areas area earlier in the day, Ynet reported.

UK's Starmer discussed importance of a ceasefire with Lebanon's PM
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 10:25 AM
Five Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli strike on Damascus countryside
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 10:20 AM
Nine people killed in Israeli strike on Shebaa town in southern Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 10:12 AM
Two additional Hezbollah officials killed on Tuesday strike on Kabisi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 09:32 AM
Shigeru Ishiba to become Japan's next prime minister after ruling party
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 09:28 AM
Hezbollah fires ten rockets at Haifa, hits reported in open areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 09:03 AM
Trump floats idea of making a deal with Iran if elected
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 12:43 AM
Trump says he will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Friday
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 12:34 AM
Criminal charges to be announced in Iranian hack of Trump campaign
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 12:08 AM
Macron: Netanyahu's comments not definitive, talks to continue
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 11:47 PM
IDF to transfer to families' of observers recordings of their last shift
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 09:37 PM
IDF striking Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 09:23 PM
Iraqi FM, Iranian FM discuss efforts to achieve Lebanon ceasefire
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 09:06 PM
Erdogan says possible Turkey involvement in BRICS not NATO alternative
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 08:17 PM
At least four people dead after oil barge sinks in Venezuela
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 07:30 PM