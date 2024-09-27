Jerusalem Post
'Hezbollah sought to wear us down, but they are getting crushed,' Gallant says from Israel's North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Hezbollah was "getting crushed" during a situational assessment in northern Israel, Israeli media reported on Friday. 

"Hezbollah sought to wear us down, but they are getting crushed instead - they are gripped with fear, anxiety, and control issues. We have unresolved matters with many actors stretching back many years. We've been waiting for the opportunity," Gallant stated. 

The commander of the 91st Division, Brigadier General Shai Klapper, and other brigade commanders and officers from the division were also reportedly present.

