Harris has narrow lead over Trump in swing states, Bloomberg poll says

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris holds a narrow lead over Republican rival Donald Trump in six U.S. swing states and is tied in a seventh, according to a Bloomberg poll of likely voters released on Friday.

Her leads in individual states are within the poll's statistical margin of error, underscoring that the Nov. 5 contest could be decided by the narrowest of margins, it said.

The Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll shows Harris leading by 7 percentage points in Nevada, 5 points in Pennsylvania, 3 points in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, and 2 points in North Carolina. The two are tied in Georgia.

Across the seven states, Harris is ahead by 3 percentage points among likely voters, a lead that is 2 points higher than last month.