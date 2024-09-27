Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Shrapnel falls in Safed, hitting a house, MDA and police investigating

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 27, 2024 22:58

Following sirens activated throughout northern Israel on Friday night, Magen David Adom (MDA) teams are searching communities where reports of rocket crashes were received, the emergency medical service stated on Friday.

As a result, a house in Safed was hit by shrapnel, and a fire broke out in the area, but no casualties were noted, Ynet reported.  

Shrapnel as a result of the interceptions was detected falling in Safed, according to the Israel Police. They noted that, at this stage, there were no reports of casualties. 

MDA paramedics treated a 68-year-old woman in mild condition with shrapnel wounds and was evacuated to the Ziv Medical Center in Safed. 

This is a developing story. 



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Iraqi Airways suspends all Beirut flights due to 'security situation'
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 11:07 PM
Israel is crossing Tehran's red lines- Iran supreme leader's advisor
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 10:55 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah launchers aimed at Israel, terror infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 10:17 PM
Israel's UN ambassador says Beirut bombing targeted 'bad people'
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 10:06 PM
Vehicle attacked in Tyre, southern Lebanon - report
By AMIR BOHBOT
09/27/2024 09:30 PM
Home Front Command issues new guidelines for northern communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 09:29 PM
Public shelters opened in Tel Aviv following IDF strike on Hezbollah
By LIAT RON
09/27/2024 09:27 PM
Ceasefire talks between Israel and Lebanon ongoing - American official
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 07:24 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 06:24 PM
Harris has narrow lead over Trump in swing states, Bloomberg poll says
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 05:42 PM
IDF believes military wing of Hamas defeated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 05:08 PM
French foreign minister expected to visit Lebanon in coming days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 04:32 PM
Blinken discusses reducing tensions in Middle East with Turkish FM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 04:22 PM
Yoav Gallant says Hezbollah 'getting crushed' by Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 04:02 PM
IAF strikes rocket launchers responsible for morning barrage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 02:32 PM