Shrapnel falls in Safed, hitting a house, MDA and police investigating

Following sirens activated throughout northern Israel on Friday night, Magen David Adom (MDA) teams are searching communities where reports of rocket crashes were received, the emergency medical service stated on Friday.

As a result, a house in Safed was hit by shrapnel, and a fire broke out in the area, but no casualties were noted, Ynet reported.

Shrapnel as a result of the interceptions was detected falling in Safed, according to the Israel Police. They noted that, at this stage, there were no reports of casualties.

MDA paramedics treated a 68-year-old woman in mild condition with shrapnel wounds and was evacuated to the Ziv Medical Center in Safed.

This is a developing story.