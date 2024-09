Dutch MP Geert Wilders congratulated Israel for striking Hezbollah and targeting Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Friday.

Very wise that Israel ignores unjust and unwise international advice and attacks the poisonous terror of Hezbollah. Israel is in an existential battle for survival of the Jewish homeland. Hopefully Hezbollah terror leader Nasrallah sees his 72 virgins.#AmIsraelChai https://t.co/RTTISj65nm