US to 'adjust' its military force posture in Middle East after Israeli strikes in Beirut

By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 28, 2024 02:03

President Joe Biden has directed the Pentagon to "assess and adjust as necessary US force posture" in the Middle East, the White House said on Friday after Israeli strikes in Beirut that Israel said targeted Lebanese Hezbollah terrorists.

"He (Biden) has directed the Pentagon to assess and adjust as necessary US force posture in the region to enhance deterrence, ensure force protection, and support the full range of US objectives," the White House said.

"He has also directed his team to ensure that US embassies in the region take all protective measures as appropriate."

The White House said Biden was briefed "several times" on Friday about the Middle East. An official added that Vice President Kamala Harris was also briefed.

